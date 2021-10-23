Healthcare Pros
Former Hometown Hero receives $1,000 donation for nonprofit that empowers Black girls

The nonprofit focuses on inspiring change, advocating for gender equality and promoting opportunities and empowering girls.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Allen Law Firm recently honored one of their former Hometown Heros with a $1,000 donation on Oct. 15.

Members of the personal injury law firm honored Angela Patton with the donation to support her nonprofit Girls For a Change.

Patton received the award at the nonprofit’s rally that was being held at Virginia Union University. The purpose of the event was to discuss youth entrepreneurship and address the disparities, successes, and other topics relating to Black women-owned businesses.

Edward Allen, the president of the law firm spoke about Patton and her organization’s impact on the community.

“Their work to empower and advocate for Black girls is critical to the vitality of our communities, and we’re thrilled to support their mission with this donation,” Allen said.

Patton was a Hometown Hero recipient in 2017.

