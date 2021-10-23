Forecast: Great fall weekend ahead!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and seasonable weekend ahead!

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers & a few storms in the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: A few lingering early morning showers otherwise mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

