First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings storm chance Monday

Temperatures drop quickly after this system leaves
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the chance of a few strong storms producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Timing is late Monday evening through Tuesday morning with the best storms chance happening overnight.

Areas west of I-95 are included in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather with a lower risk east of I-95.

Better chance for storms west of I-95 Monday night
Better chance for storms west of I-95 Monday night(SPC)

Monday morning & afternoon look mostly dry with the rain holding off until the evening. We’re watching for the risk of damaging winds and locally heavy rain with this system.

Scattered showers ahead of a cold front moving across the east coast
Scattered showers ahead of a cold front moving across the east coast(WWBT)

Temperatures drop back to the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine soon returning.

