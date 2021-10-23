First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings storm chance Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the chance of a few strong storms producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Timing is late Monday evening through Tuesday morning with the best storms chance happening overnight.

Areas west of I-95 are included in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather with a lower risk east of I-95.

Better chance for storms west of I-95 Monday night (SPC)

Monday morning & afternoon look mostly dry with the rain holding off until the evening. We’re watching for the risk of damaging winds and locally heavy rain with this system.

Scattered showers ahead of a cold front moving across the east coast (WWBT)

Temperatures drop back to the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine soon returning.

