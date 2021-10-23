Healthcare Pros
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian

The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to share quality time together(Unplugged RVA)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An elementary school teacher is set to open a new family-owned business in Midlothian.

Unplugged Games Cafe will open on Oct. 29 at Sycamore Square off Midlothian Turnpike. The restaurant would be the first board game restaurant in Southern Virginia.

According to the restaurant’s website, they started this venture in hopes of giving children of all ages, and their families a place to share quality time together.

The restaurant adds that employees would be trained in all of the board games, and help teach and guide new players through the games they choose.

Some food options include comfort snacks, coffee, popcorn, and other beverages for all ages.

The restaurant is also offering games to children ages 3-5, and puzzles.

To view pictures of the new business click here.

