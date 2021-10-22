Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSP identifies woman killed in Spotsylvania crash on I-95

Tractor-trailer crash
Tractor-trailer crash(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the woman who was killed in a crash that occurred on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 5:11 a.m. near mile marker 118.

According to the investigation, a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The Honda then continued across all three travel lanes, off of the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

When the Honda came to a rest in the right lane, Lajuanna M. Morton, 34, of Baltimore, Maryland had gotten out of the vehicle while holding a three-year-old female and stood in the travel lane. The Honda, Morton and the toddler were struck by a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling southbound.

Tractor-trailer crash
Tractor-trailer crash(VDOT)

The impact caused the 2022 tractor-trailer to collide with another tractor-trailer. Both tractor-trailers came to a rest against the guardrail.

Morton died at the scene. The three-year-old suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital. A 16-year-old female passenger in the Honda suffered serious injuries in the crash and was also transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

Tractor-trailer crash
Tractor-trailer crash(VDOT)

The driver of the Honda, Anthony D. George, 43, of Maryland, was driving the Honda. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital.

Both tractor-trailer drivers were not injured.

George was taken into custody at Rappahannock Regional Jail and is charged with:

  • One felony count of possession of a controlled schedule I/II drug
  • One misdemeanor count of no valid driver’s license
  • One traffic infraction for expired registration

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
The crash happened along Route 45 north on Wednesday.
Person airlifted following crash involving farm tractor
The incident happened at Chesterfield Towne Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Pedestrian injured after becoming pinned between vehicles at Chesterfield Towne Center
An Amish buggy
Increased Amish buggy traffic expected for funeral of mother, father killed in buggy crash