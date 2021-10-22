VSP identifies woman killed in Spotsylvania crash on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the woman who was killed in a crash that occurred on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 5:11 a.m. near mile marker 118.

According to the investigation, a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The Honda then continued across all three travel lanes, off of the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

When the Honda came to a rest in the right lane, Lajuanna M. Morton, 34, of Baltimore, Maryland had gotten out of the vehicle while holding a three-year-old female and stood in the travel lane. The Honda, Morton and the toddler were struck by a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling southbound.

The impact caused the 2022 tractor-trailer to collide with another tractor-trailer. Both tractor-trailers came to a rest against the guardrail.

Morton died at the scene. The three-year-old suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital. A 16-year-old female passenger in the Honda suffered serious injuries in the crash and was also transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Honda, Anthony D. George, 43, of Maryland, was driving the Honda. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital.

Both tractor-trailer drivers were not injured.

George was taken into custody at Rappahannock Regional Jail and is charged with:

One felony count of possession of a controlled schedule I/II drug

One misdemeanor count of no valid driver’s license

One traffic infraction for expired registration

The crash remains under investigation.

