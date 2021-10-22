Virginia Physicians for Women moving its headquarters to Koger Center Boulevard

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Physicians for Women will be hosting a grand opening for it’s new administrative headquarters in North Chesterfield.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Oct. 25 at 8:00 a.m., and the building will be neighboring Costco, Lidl, and the Virginia Credit Union.

VPFW says the building will also house its surgical center and physician clinic which would improve the patient experience and the expansion of existing services.

CEO Ronnie Milligan spoke about the new location.

“The new facility is specially designed to effectively provide a growing number of OB/GYN patients with top-quality care in a timely and efficient manner,” Milligan said.

The headquarters will remain in close proximity to Johnston-Willis Hospital where its physicians deliver babies.

