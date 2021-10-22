Virginia Department of Forestry gives advice on fall fire season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This year’s fall fire season is here, and the Virginia Department of Forestry has some tips to prevent wildfires.

VDOF says to not burn on dry, warm and windy days, stay in touch with your local fire department for safety information, and be aware of weather conditions.

If you choose to burn, keep the piles small, have water handy, and never leave the fire unattended.

“If we prevent the wildfires to begin with, then not only are we saving our forests and those resources but we’re protecting property and lives as well so that is why it’s very important for people to be aware of that,” Michelle Stoll, the director of public information for the Virginia Department of Forestry, said.

The VDOF says 95% of wildfires in Virginia are human caused, which means 95% are preventable.

