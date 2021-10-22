Healthcare Pros
VDH warns of “Waiver Validation Update” scam attempt

The Virginia Department of Health is warning people about an email scam that has floated around asking for a “Waiver Validation Update.”
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is warning people about an email scam that has floated around asking for a “Waiver Validation Update.”

The “Vaccinate Virginia” logo is a copy of the real logo used by the VDH and other state agencies, but there is no “Waiver Validation Update.”

The email address they list is also false.

“DO NOT GIVE YOUR INFORMATION OUT THROUGH THIS LINK. If you receive this message, please report it as spam to your email provider and delete it.”

Learn more about the Virginia Department of Health by visiting the VDH website.

