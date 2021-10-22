Healthcare Pros
VDH set to share updated booster shot guidance for Moderna, J&J vaccines

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be sharing updated guidance on booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as mixing and matching vaccines.

Health leaders in the state have already planned to get boosters rolled out for up to 600,000 Virginians.

Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said they will continue to rely on pharmacies and providers to get booster shots in arms. However, there are also large vaccine clinics like the one at the Richmond Raceway and in Chesterfield that will help out.

Shots will likely go out in the next couple of days.

