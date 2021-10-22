Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
UVA’s Courtney Duckworth running NYC Marathon for a cause

Courtney Duckworth training for New York City Marathon
Courtney Duckworth training for New York City Marathon(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Running a marathon is already difficult, but fourth-year University of Virginia Medic student Courtney Duckworth faces bigger challenges than trying to find that runner’s high.

“It’s almost like you are constantly your own science experiment,” she said.

Courtney found out she had Type 1 diabetes at the age of 10.

“It might take a little more planning,” she said. “It might take a little more strategizing, but with the right strategies anything is possible.”

That mentality has pushed Courtney to limits she didn’t’ even know were possible.

“The very first race I did was not for time at all,” she said. “I hadn’t even trained with a watch, and I realized that I was really close to qualifying for the Boston Marathon, so that became the new goal.”

Courtney is now well past the finish line of that goal: she ran her first Boston Marathon in 2015. Six years and many marathons later, she’s balancing her training along with clinicals as a medical student at UVA.

“The goal now is to run the New York City Marathon on behalf of Beyond Type 1, which is a nonprofit organization that works to increase research, comradery, and education for people with Type 1 diabetes,” Courtney said.

Running countless miles and studying endless hours, there’s one thing that keeps her going: “I really appreciated having role models when I was growing up with Type 1 and that really stuck with me and I always wanted to be that for someone else, and when I run these marathons or I work with patients I feel like I could be that inspiration to other people.”

In her partnership with Beyond Type 1, donations can be made in her name at this link.

