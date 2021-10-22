Two kittens, one dog dead, one person hurt, after Henrico fire overnight

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two kittens, one dog are dead, and one person is hurt, after an apartment fire overnight in Henrico County.

On Oct. 21 around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 9000 block of Horrigan Ct. for calls of a structure fire with one person trapped in the bathroom.

Five additional residents were displaced from adjoining apartments due to smoke damage and/or power meters pulled by VA power to the building. (The Henrico Fire Department)

Crews found heavy fire from the front of the apartment building and fire through the roof, and the caller was located inside the bathroom and removed from the building safely.

Crews say the fire extended from the first apartment to the roof of a neighboring one, and two other apartments sustained light smoke damage.

One person was transported to VCU with moderate burns and possible smoke inhalation.

One dog and two cats died in the fire, while five additional residents were displaced from the neighboring apartments due to smoke damage and loss of power.

Fire Marshals have not released what caused the fire.

