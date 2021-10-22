Healthcare Pros
Troopers say motorcycle chase hit speeds of 130 m.p.h.

Toby Coleson
Toby Coleson(Beaufort County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A two-county high speed chase has landed a Tyrrell County man in the Beaufort County jail.

The Highway Patrol said it started on Highway 32 in Washington County when a motorcyclists wouldn’t stop for a speeding violation.

The chase moved into Beaufort County and troopers said maximum speeds hit 130 miles per hour.

Troopers stopped the chase as it was coming into Chocowinity on U.S. 17 Business due to concerns of heavy traffic in the area.

Toby Coleson of Columbia was eventually caught by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with numerous offenses, including felony flee to elude, failure to heed blue lights/siren, speeding, and reckless driving.

Coleson was jailed on a $48,000 secured bond.

The Highway Patrol says one of their troopers received minor injuries during the chase when their cruiser went off the road and struck a ditch.

