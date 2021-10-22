Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Spanberger announces nearly $400,000 federal grant to improve telehealth services

The award would also support the purchase of equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and...
The award would also support the purchase of equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring.(WVIR)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger announced a new federal grant to help strengthen telehealth services to UVA Health System on Friday.

The award would also support the purchase of equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring.

The grant totaling $388,574 was awarded to the University of Virginia Health System as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Spanberger spoke about the grant and it’s impact on telehealth in the midst of the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic began, UVA Health has worked tirelessly to meet the demands for increased telehealth services and deliver high-quality, virtual care to Virginia patients. These pioneering — and lifesaving — efforts will only stand to be strengthened through this award,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger announced a $300,000 grant for Bon Secours’ telehealth services last month.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
More than 1,650 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 6.5%
Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said they will continue to rely on pharmacies and...
VDH set to share updated booster shot guidance for Moderna, J&J vaccines
TikTok may be the culprit for a wide range of interesting "tics" taken on by children and...
Increase in reports of tic-like behaviors reported in children and teens connected to pandemic, experts say
VCU Health
VDH awards $6 million grant to VCU Health on creating statewide infection prevention center