Spanberger announces nearly $400,000 federal grant to improve telehealth services

WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger announced a new federal grant to help strengthen telehealth services to UVA Health System on Friday.

The award would also support the purchase of equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring.

The grant totaling $388,574 was awarded to the University of Virginia Health System as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Spanberger spoke about the grant and it’s impact on telehealth in the midst of the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic began, UVA Health has worked tirelessly to meet the demands for increased telehealth services and deliver high-quality, virtual care to Virginia patients. These pioneering — and lifesaving — efforts will only stand to be strengthened through this award,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger announced a $300,000 grant for Bon Secours’ telehealth services last month.

