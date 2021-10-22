Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).(CNN Newsource)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS Health announced select pharmacy locations are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to those who are eligible. This comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Based on the CDC’s new guidance, eligible patients may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 booster shot, make an appointment here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

The award would also support the purchase of equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and...
Spanberger announces nearly $400,000 federal grant to improve telehealth services
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
More than 1,650 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 6.5%
Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said they will continue to rely on pharmacies and...
VDH set to share updated booster shot guidance for Moderna, J&J vaccines
VDH set to share updated booster shot guidance for Moderna, J&J vaccines
VDH set to share updated booster shot guidance for Moderna, J&J vaccines