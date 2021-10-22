Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RPD receives public safety grant to combat violence, crime

The Richmond Police Department received a public safety grant that will allow the department to...
The Richmond Police Department received a public safety grant that will allow the department to combat violence and crime in the city.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department received a public safety grant that will allow the department to combat violence and crime in the city.

The RPD Is one of 10 departments across the country to receive this grant.

The police department will get training and assistance from the Department of Justice in the following areas:

  • Gun violence
  • Criminal justice collaboration
  • Investigations
  • Constitutional policing
  • Community engagement
  • Federal partnerships
  • Crime analysis
  • Technology to identify and assess all areas of violent crimes

“This comes at a pivotal time in Richmond and at RPD, where we’re facing unprecedented challenges”, said Richmond Police Chief, Gerald M. Smith. “No single factor is more important in reducing crime than the partnership between law enforcement agencies and the communities we serve, we simply cannot do it alone.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

The county is considering bringing in a new water park, a 5K trail, new athletic fields, and...
Chesterfield leaders share redevelopment ideas for Genito Road, Rt. 288 corridor
The 'blue bucket' trend is re-emerging ahead of Halloween, signifying if a child has autism.
‘[They] may not want to be identified’: Group urges caution for Halloween with blue bucket trend for children with autism
The new store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
New Food Lion opens in New Kent County
It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Check out all of these fun events happening around...
List of 2021 Halloween events in central Virginia