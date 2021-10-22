RPD receives public safety grant to combat violence, crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department received a public safety grant that will allow the department to combat violence and crime in the city.

The RPD Is one of 10 departments across the country to receive this grant.

The police department will get training and assistance from the Department of Justice in the following areas:

Gun violence

Criminal justice collaboration

Investigations

Constitutional policing

Community engagement

Federal partnerships

Crime analysis

Technology to identify and assess all areas of violent crimes

“This comes at a pivotal time in Richmond and at RPD, where we’re facing unprecedented challenges”, said Richmond Police Chief, Gerald M. Smith. “No single factor is more important in reducing crime than the partnership between law enforcement agencies and the communities we serve, we simply cannot do it alone.

