The Richmond Home Show returns this weekend

Featuring home improvement and landscaping experts all under one roof
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Home Show is back this weekend featuring experts on all areas of the home and the latest in home design, remodeling, renovation, and improvement.

Guests will be able to discover the latest in home design, remodeling, renovation and meet local specialists and designers. The show also features local home improvement, landscaping, and gardening experts ready to chat with anyone who attends.

The show is presented by Herman W. Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and takes place Oct. 22-24 at the Richmond Raceway Complex on 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222.

Get your tickets on the Home Show’s website or at the Raceway’s box office.

SHOW DATES & HOURS

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ADMISSION

Adults (at the door): $8.00

Adults (online): $6.00

Children Ages 12 & Under: free

SPECIAL DAYS

• Seniors (60+) get free admission Oct. 22 only with I.D. (available at the box office only).

• Hero Day is Oct. 24, when all active and retired military, fire and police personnel get into the show free by showing valid I.D. at the Box Office.

