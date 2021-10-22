Richmond apartment building deemed unsafe, residents evacuated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond apartment building has been deemed unsafe and residents are being evacuated.

Following an inspection at Grace Place Apartments, the Richmond Fire Marshal’s Office and the City of Richmond Department of Planning & Development Review deemed the building along North 4th Street unsafe for residents to stay.

Before residents can go back inside the building, the Richmond Fire Department said the property owner needs to address the following:

Fire suppression systems need to be repaired.

Elevators need to be repaired.

Alarm panel needs to be repaired.

A structural engineer needs to ensure the building is structurally sound and produce a report to support that finding.

“It is the responsibility of the property owner/property management to notify the tenants and to handle temporary living arrangements for them,” a release said.

RFD said the city is doing what it can to help the residents who are displaced. Some residents are being assisted by Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority, HomeAgain and Virginia Supportive Housing. Credit vouchers are being given out by the Richmond Department of Social Services to residents still in need.

