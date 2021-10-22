Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond apartment building deemed unsafe, residents evacuated

A Richmond apartment building has been deemed unsafe and residents are being evacuated.
A Richmond apartment building has been deemed unsafe and residents are being evacuated.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond apartment building has been deemed unsafe and residents are being evacuated.

Following an inspection at Grace Place Apartments, the Richmond Fire Marshal’s Office and the City of Richmond Department of Planning & Development Review deemed the building along North 4th Street unsafe for residents to stay.

Before residents can go back inside the building, the Richmond Fire Department said the property owner needs to address the following:

  • Fire suppression systems need to be repaired.
  • Elevators need to be repaired.
  • Alarm panel needs to be repaired.
  • A structural engineer needs to ensure the building is structurally sound and produce a report to support that finding.

“It is the responsibility of the property owner/property management to notify the tenants and to handle temporary living arrangements for them,” a release said.

RFD said the city is doing what it can to help the residents who are displaced. Some residents are being assisted by Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority, HomeAgain and Virginia Supportive Housing. Credit vouchers are being given out by the Richmond Department of Social Services to residents still in need.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Homecoming traditions return to VSU after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled them last year.
VSU homecoming traditions return with COVID-19 protocols
Spirit Halloween.
Demand soars at Spirit Halloween, supply dwindles
Mickelson returns to the Country Club of Virginia to defend his tittle.
Dominion Energy Charity Classic tees off this weekend with Phil Mickelson
A Henrico mental health therapists supports wellness days for school staff and students.
‘They’re overwhelmed’: Area school systems add mental health days for educators