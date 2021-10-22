Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Republican Glenn Youngkin holding rally in Henrico this weekend

The latest poll from Monmouth University shows Youngkin and McAuliffe are neck-and-neck in the...
The latest poll from Monmouth University shows Youngkin and McAuliffe are neck-and-neck in the race for governor.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Glenn Youngkin is holding a rally in Henrico this weekend as he kicks off his bus tour.

Youngkin campaigned in Richmond yesterday, visiting the boys and girls club on Creighton Road. He has been focusing on two big issues for Virginia voters, the economy and education.

The latest poll from Monmouth University shows Youngkin and McAuliffe are neck-and-neck in the race for governor.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their...
Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase
Gov. Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam voted early on Thursday.
Gov. Northam, First Lady Northam cast ballots in 2021 election
Several street closures and no parking areas will be in place for the campaign event involving...
Several street closures, no parking areas for Obama, McAuliffe event
Former Governor Terry McAuliffe will host an event with President Joe Biden next week.
President Joe Biden to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in northern Virginia