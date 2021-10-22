Republican Glenn Youngkin holding rally in Henrico this weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Glenn Youngkin is holding a rally in Henrico this weekend as he kicks off his bus tour.

Youngkin campaigned in Richmond yesterday, visiting the boys and girls club on Creighton Road. He has been focusing on two big issues for Virginia voters, the economy and education.

The latest poll from Monmouth University shows Youngkin and McAuliffe are neck-and-neck in the race for governor.

