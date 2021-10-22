News to Know for Oct. 22: Administering booster shots; Mail-in ballot deadline; Dry day ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve finally reached Friday! Take a look at our top headlines for today as well as noteworthy events happening this weekend!

Quick Morning Shower, Dry Day

A few stray showers possible this morning, then a dry and seasonable weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning.

We expect showers, if any, to be spotty and light with rain totals of Less than 1/10″. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s.

Booster Shot Guidance

The Virginia Department of Health will be sharing updated guidance on booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as mixing and matching vaccines.

Health leaders in the state have already planned to get boosters rolled out for up to 600,000 Virginians.

Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said they will continue to rely on pharmacies and providers to get booster shots in arms. However, there are also large vaccine clinics like the one at the Richmond Raceway and in Chesterfield that will help out.

Shots will likely go out in the next couple of days.

UVA Employee Vaccines

The University of Virginia says it is now requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, unless they have a “university-approved religious or medical exemption.”

In its announcement on October 21, UVA says, “employees will no longer be permitted to elect not to be vaccinated or to test as an alternative to vaccination. After Dec. 8, anyone who is not in compliance, either by being vaccinated or receiving a university-approved exemption, will be subject to disciplinary action consistent with the university’s policies, up to and including unpaid leave or termination.”

University of Virginia Spokesperson Brian Coy said “a couple hundred” of its employees are not vaccinated against the Coronavirus, and if they are not by Dec. 8, they could be placed on unpaid leave or be fired.

Mail-In Ballot Deadline Today

If you are planning to vote by mail, you have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 to request a ballot.

You can apply online at the Department of Elections website or contact your local registrar’s office. Once you fill out your ballot, the Department of Elections says to send it back in as soon as possible.

As absentee ballots pour in across the state ahead of election day on November 2nd the Virginia Department of Elections has received a number of ballots missing a witness signature. Officials are reminding absentee voters to make sure they have one. (WHSV)

Voters can either mail it back, place it in a ballot drop box, go to the registrar’s office, or drop it off at the local polling place on Election Day.

For more information about absentee and early voting, click here.

Va. Dept. Of Elections

The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their Twitter account retweeted a partisan statement from Virginia Senator Amanda Chase.

In the tweet, Chase spoke of “snowflake Democrats.” Right above her name, you can see it was retweeted by the official account for the state department of elections.

The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their Twitter account retweeted a partisan statement from Virginia Senator Amanda Chase. (NBC12 Viewer)

They released a statement this afternoon saying that the retweet was immediately deleted as soon as it was discovered, and it was not authorized.

The department is investigating how it happened.

Street Closures Ahead Of Obama, McAuliffe Event

Several street closures and no parking areas will be in place for the campaign event involving former President Barack Obama and Terry McAuliffe at VCU’s campus.

The rally is at the Compass area of the campus and starts at noon on Oct. 23.

Several street closures and no parking areas will be in place for the campaign event involving former President Barack Obama and Terry McAuliffe at VCU’s campus. (Richmond Police)

However, the street closures and parking restrictions will be in place before the event.

Click here to see a list of street closures.

Youngkin’s Event This Weekend

Republican Glenn Youngkin is holding a rally in Henrico this weekend as he kicks off his bus tour.

Republican Candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd Thursday evening. (WHSV)

Youngkin campaigned in Richmond yesterday, visiting the boys and girls club on Creighton Road. He has been focusing on two big issues for Virginia voters, the economy and education.

The latest poll from Monmouth University shows Youngkin and McAuliffe are neck-and-neck in the race for governor.

National Drug Take-Back Day

National Drug Take-Back Day is on Saturday, so law enforcement agencies are holding events for citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted medications.

Residents will be able to safely discard expired, unwanted or unused medications, including:

Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (e.g., tablets, capsules, pills, etc.)

Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups (please keep sealed in original container)

All events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a list of locations in central Virginia, click here.

Final Thought

Small steps in the right direction can turn out to be the biggest step of your life - Anonymous

