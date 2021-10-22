More than 1,650 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 6.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases dropped in the commonwealth with more than 1,650 new cases reported Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 1,655 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,668 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,266 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 6.5%.

There are a total of 5,248 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 90,071 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,787,200 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 39,201 cases, 1,161 hospitalizations, 539 deaths

Henrico: 34,096 cases, 1,246 hospitalizations, 708 deaths

Richmond: 23,694 cases, 933 hospitalizations, 343 deaths

Hanover: 11,640 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 193 deaths

Petersburg: 5,208 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 108 deaths

Goochland: 1,981 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

