More than 1,650 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 6.5%

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.(The Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases dropped in the commonwealth with more than 1,650 new cases reported Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 1,655 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,668 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,266 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 6.5%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,248 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 90,071 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,787,200 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 39,201 cases, 1,161 hospitalizations, 539 deaths
  • Henrico: 34,096 cases, 1,246 hospitalizations, 708 deaths
  • Richmond: 23,694 cases, 933 hospitalizations, 343 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,640 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 193 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,208 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 108 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,981 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

