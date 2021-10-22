House condemned after fire, Richmond Fire crews say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A house has been condemned after a fire on Friday morning in Richmond.

At approximately 9:48 a.m., crews responded to 3106 Carolina Ave for the report of a house fire. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke & flames coming from the structure, which was in the process of being renovated. Crews worked quickly to put out fire on the 1st & 2nd floors. pic.twitter.com/DQ2FoWqW34 — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) October 22, 2021

Crews discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, which was in the process of being renovated.

The fire was put out on the first and second floors.

Investigators are currently working to determine what caused the fire.

