House condemned after fire, Richmond Fire crews say
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A house has been condemned after a fire on Friday morning in Richmond.
At approximately 9:48 a.m., crews responded to 3106 Carolina Ave for the report of a house fire.
Crews discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, which was in the process of being renovated.
The fire was put out on the first and second floors.
Investigators are currently working to determine what caused the fire.
