Hopewell Schools issuing survey about COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District is currently working with Hopewell Schools to issue a survey for parents of children ages 5-11 in regards to COVID-19 shots for their kids.

This comes as Pfizer is planning to seek approval by the FDA to vaccinate children in this age group.

The health district says the purpose of this survey would be to figure out who is interested in the vaccine, and how many individuals in the 5-11 age group will need to be vaccinated once Pfizer receives its approval.

The Virginia Department of Health, pharmacies, pediatric offices and family practitioners around the commonwealth will assist in this effort.

Information collected in the survey would be used for planning the amount of vaccines that need to be reserved for children in the 5-11 age group.

Respondents will remain anonymous.

Those interested in filling out the survey can click here.

