HCA Virginia hospital provides rehab patients who haven’t been outside in weeks with pumpkin patch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital brought fall to their patients by providing them with their very own pumpkin patch.

The rehabilitation team says they created this for their rehab patients, some of whom have not been outside in weeks.

Katrina Brownie-Blount, a senior therapist spoke about this initiative.

“Our physical therapists had patients walk on uneven surfaces like the grass and sidewalk, bend down and pick out a pumpkin, as well as do arm exercises and talk walks. We wanted to make it fun, but count as therapy as well,” Brownie-Blount said.

Brownie-Blount arranged 30-40 pumpkins of different sizes outside Johnston-Willis and brought paint and stickers for patients to decorate their pumpkins with.

