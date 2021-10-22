Healthcare Pros
‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation

Coral Sands Motel
Coral Sands Motel(Google Maps)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach motel has been ordered to close after a court issued a temporary injunction in a case brought on by prosecutors.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the Coral Sands Motel was shut down after a court found the amount of drug-related calls to be “alarming,” calling the motel a “haven for drug traffickers and users alike.”

The injunction was granted and bans the motel from operating for one year from when the order was issued.

The MBPD and 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office began their investigation into the property in March after reports and complaints. The investigation found the motel allowed guests to distribute drugs and engage in prostitution.

Authoirties said motel management and security were also involved and provided room discounts in exchange for drugs and sex acts. Management also accepted cash in exchange for allowing guests to sell drugs and set aside a room for drug use and prostitution, according to the investigation.

The MBPD said officers have met with the motel’s owner and its manager since 2018 to address the building’s condition and complaints. Officials said none of the issues were corrected, and the motel remained “a public nuisance.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

