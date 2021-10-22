Healthcare Pros
Funeral home offers Colin Powell condolence book for public to sign

File Photo
File Photo(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Woody Funeral home will offer a condolence book for late former Secretary of State Colin Powell. The public can sign the book or offer up any personalized notes and cards to be delivered to Powell’s family at the end of the month.

Powell died earlier this week at 84 due to COVID-19 complications. He was being created for multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells.

Powell was an American statesman, diplomat, and four-star general who served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001-2005. He was also the first African American Secretary of State. He served as the 16th United States national security advisor from 1987 to1989 and as the 12th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.

Lacyn Barton, President of Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes said the condolence book would be available to the public to sign from Oct. 23-31 at Woody Funeral Home located at 1771 North Parham Road.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

