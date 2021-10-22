Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Friday Forecast: A quick morning shower possible, then dry and seasonable

Weekend looks perfect for October
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A few stray showers possible this morning, then a dry and seasonable weekend.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning. We expect showers, if any, to be spotty and light with rain totals of Less than 1/10″. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: WARM. Mostly cloudy with dry weather during the day. Showers possible at night. Lows around 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Cool with rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Rain Likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

