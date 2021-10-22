First Lady Northam talks mental health with Henrico High School students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - First Lady Pamela Northam was in Henrico Friday morning to talk with students about mental health.

At Henrico High School, students told her about the major challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic.

Among them were issues with virtual learning and getting quality time with other students.

“It was an honor, really, to have the students and the staff to do the event because they have so many good stories to share, good anecdotes and really share their truths as they experienced during the pandemic, and as we are experiencing on our return to school,” principal Karen Castillo-Rose said.

The first lady said she would discuss the experiences with Gov. Ralph Northam.

Students said they hope more can be done to help kids across the state.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.