Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

First Lady Northam talks mental health with Henrico High School students

First Lady Pamela Northam was in Henrico Friday morning to talk with students about mental...
First Lady Pamela Northam was in Henrico Friday morning to talk with students about mental health.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - First Lady Pamela Northam was in Henrico Friday morning to talk with students about mental health.

At Henrico High School, students told her about the major challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic.

Among them were issues with virtual learning and getting quality time with other students.

“It was an honor, really, to have the students and the staff to do the event because they have so many good stories to share, good anecdotes and really share their truths as they experienced during the pandemic, and as we are experiencing on our return to school,” principal Karen Castillo-Rose said.

The first lady said she would discuss the experiences with Gov. Ralph Northam.

Students said they hope more can be done to help kids across the state.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said they will continue to rely on pharmacies and...
VDH moves forward with ‘mix and match’ approach to COVID-19 boosters
The health district says the purpose of this survey would be to figure out who is interested in...
Hopewell Schools issuing survey about COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11
The award would also support the purchase of equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and...
Spanberger announces nearly $400,000 federal grant to improve telehealth services
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
More than 1,650 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 6.5%