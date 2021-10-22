Demand soars at Spirit Halloween, supply dwindles

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - If you are still in need of a Halloween costume or decorations, you better get moving. After COVID-19 spoiled many trick-or-treating plans last year, tons of people are rushing to the stores to celebrate in style this year.

Spirit Halloween Richmond Area Zone Manager Ray Smith says things are flying off the shelves almost as soon as they get it in stock.

“If you need something for Halloween, get it now,” Smith said. “Obviously, everybody’s having supply chain issues, but we cannot keep any things on the shelf.”

Smith says the supply is slow, even though they pre-ordered the majority of merchandise back in January and February of 2020.

“We had some merchandise that was on the boats on the West Coast, and they’re just starting to trickle in,” he said.

“It’s gotten a lot busier,” Spirit Halloween employee Diego Lopez said. “I remember last year the crowd was half the size it was today.”

There are many delays when it comes to online ordering, but the Richmond area has nine Spirit Halloween stores. Smith says it is best to come in person if you still need a costume.

Lopez has seen firsthand just how quickly costumes get snatched up.

“We’ve sold out, and we’ve had to restock, but sadly, we can’t keep up with it,” he said.

He says anything currently trending in theaters goes fast.

“We’ve had a lot of Venom from the new Venom movie; we’ve not had any in stock for about a week or so,” Lopez said.

He also says the classics are also a hot commodity.

“Any classic horror movie like Freddie, Jason, and basically just everything you can name Halloween,” Lopez said.

Lopez says the hustle and bustle of the season is a good thing and a sign of normalcy.

“I see kids’ faces glowing, parents happy, just thankful that this pandemic is hopefully coming to an end and getting out to trick-or-treat and normality coming back,” Lopez said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.