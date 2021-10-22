DEA agents, Petersburg Bureau of Police arrest man in connection to drug, firearm possession
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Bureau of Police and federal agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration have arrested a man after issuing a search warrant for drugs.
On Oct. 20, Daquan Fisher was arrested during that search warrant. Police say, they recovered four firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, scales and U.S. currency.
Fisher was charged with possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drugs - cocaine and methamphetamine- and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Fisher is currently being held without bond.
