Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

DEA agents, Petersburg Bureau of Police arrest man in connection to drug, firearm possession

On Oct. 20, Daquan Fisher was arrested during that search warrant. Police say, they recovered...
On Oct. 20, Daquan Fisher was arrested during that search warrant. Police say, they recovered four firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, scales and U.S. currency.(Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Bureau of Police and federal agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration have arrested a man after issuing a search warrant for drugs.

On Oct. 20, Daquan Fisher was arrested during that search warrant. Police say, they recovered four firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, scales and U.S. currency.

Daquan Fisher was arrested without incident. He is being held without bond.
Daquan Fisher was arrested without incident. He is being held without bond.(Petersburg Bureau of Police)

Fisher was charged with possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drugs - cocaine and methamphetamine- and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fisher is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
The Legal Aid Justice Center says Landlords have a legal obligation to help tenants secure...
‘It’s the landlord’s burden’: Legal Aid Justice Centers says landlords must help tenants secure renters relief
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

The health district says the purpose of this survey would be to figure out who is interested in...
Hopewell Schools issuing survey about COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11
In this presentation, Dixon will talk about some of the Air Force prisoners of war he served...
Air Force veteran shares personal experiences in Vietnam through educational presentation
The award would also support the purchase of equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and...
Spanberger announces nearly $400,000 federal grant to improve telehealth services
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
More than 1,650 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 6.5%