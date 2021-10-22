Air Force veteran shares personal experiences in Vietnam through educational presentation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation are hosting an educational presentation for community members.

The presentation, “An Overview of POW’s in Vietnam” will be held at noon on Nov. 6 at the Historic Magnolia Grange House Museum.

The program is free, and will feature guest speaker H. Lee Dixon, an Air Force veteran.

In this presentation, Dixon will talk about some of the Air Force prisoners of war he served with, discuss the hardships they endured, and how they were able to survive and return home in 1973.

Those who are interested in attending should register by Nov. 3 at 4:00 p.m. because space will be limited.

Attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines at this event.

