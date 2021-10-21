Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSP investigating email threats against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe(wvir)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State police are investigating email threats against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

In a statement, the VSP said:

The Virginia State Police is in receipt of the threat and has forwarded it to our Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management Team, as is done with any email of an alarming/threatening nature that is received by a candidate running for elected office.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

Stay tuned to NBC12.com for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, stabs student in face during recess
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

Latest News

Chesterfield County
Community meeting to be held on draft plans for River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield
Richmond Police say the Arthur Ashe Mural in Richmond has been spray-painted.
Police: Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond vandalized
Virginia Commonwealth University Police are searching for a man they believe is missing and...
Man who VCU police was searching for has been found safe
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or...
29-year-old man identified as victim of deadly Richmond shooting