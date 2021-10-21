VSP investigating email threats against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State police are investigating email threats against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

In a statement, the VSP said:

The Virginia State Police is in receipt of the threat and has forwarded it to our Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management Team, as is done with any email of an alarming/threatening nature that is received by a candidate running for elected office.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

