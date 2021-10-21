Healthcare Pros
VDH awards $6 million grant to VCU Health on creating statewide infection prevention center

VCU Health
VCU Health(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has awarded Virginia Commonwealth University a grant worth $6 million to establish a statewide infection center.

The new center will have in-person and interactive online training for thousands of healthcare providers across the state.

Training courses will include infection prevention and control practices that can be applied across all aspects of healthcare.

“VDH is excited to utilize COVID-19 federal funding to address a previously recognized need for comprehensive and sustainable infection prevention and control training in Virginia,” said Laurie Forlano, D.O., MPH, deputy director of the VDH’s Office of Epidemiology. “Partnership with VCU, a nationally recognized leader in infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship, will ensure the success and longevity of this initiative.”

The center will work along with healthcare facilities and public health in Virginia.

