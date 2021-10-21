Healthcare Pros
UVA announces employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8

The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom and Max Marcilla
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says it is now requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, unless they have a “university-approved religious or medical exemption.”

In its announcement Thursday, October 21, UVA says, “employees will no longer be permitted to elect not to be vaccinated or to test as an alternative to vaccination. After Dec. 8, anyone who is not in compliance, either by being vaccinated or receiving a university-approved exemption, will be subject to disciplinary action consistent with the university’s policies, up to and including unpaid leave or termination.”

The university says roughly 95% of its employees are already fully vaccinated. It also provided timelines for getting vaccinated to meet the deadline:

  • Moderna vaccine - Get the first shot by Oct. 27 and second by Nov. 24.
  • Pfizer vaccine - Get the first shot by Nov. 3 and second by Nov. 24.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine - Get the shot by Nov. 24.

University of Virginia Spokesperson Brian Coy said “a couple hundred” of its employees are not vaccinated against the Coronavirus, and if they are not by Dec. 8, they could be placed on unpaid leave or be fired.

Coy said there were millions of federal dollars at stake if the university did not follow the White House’s lead of requiring the shot for workplaces with more than 100 employees.

“Our read of this executive order was we’ve determined that it’s important for us in order to protect the federal contracts that we have. Important work is done on those contracts.”

