Tuckahoe to host meeting on job opportunities at Richmond International Airport

Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon is hosting a town hall meeting with Perry...
Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon is hosting a town hall meeting with Perry Miller, the airport’s CEO.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents can learn more about Richmond International Airport, including details about job opportunities and funding at a meeting held in Tuckahoe today.

Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon is hosting the meeting with Perry Miller, the airport’s CEO.

There will be two sessions on Oct. 21. The first session is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the second is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library.

