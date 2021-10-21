Tuckahoe to host meeting on job opportunities at Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents can learn more about Richmond International Airport, including details about job opportunities and funding at a meeting held in Tuckahoe today.

Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon is hosting the meeting with Perry Miller, the airport’s CEO.

There will be two sessions on Oct. 21. The first session is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the second is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.