Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Thursday forecast: Warm and sunny again

Friday shower chances dwindles, a pleasant weekend ahead
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful warm weather will be with us on today, then few stray showers possible Friday will give way to a seasonable weekend.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A “Best Weather Day of the Week” Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning. We expect showers, if any, to be spotty and light with rain totals of Less than 1/10″. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially afternoon/evening Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Cool with rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania
An Amish buggy
Increased Amish buggy traffic expected for funeral of mother, father killed in buggy crash
The crash happened along Route 45 north on Wednesday.
Person airlifted following crash involving farm tractor
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health

Latest News

Forecast: Warm on Thursday, more seasonable weekend
Forecast: Warm on Thursday, more seasonable weekend
Forecast: Warm on Thursday, more seasonable weekend
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warm for October
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warm for October
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warm for October
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warm for October