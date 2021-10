Spooky Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Halloween events in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Check out all of these fun events happening around Richmond this year!

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest return on Sept. 25.

The Halloween Haunt is going into its 20th year with five mazes, four scare zones and new live shows.

The event will be on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 from 2-6 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Ashland Halloween 2021

From Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, kids and adults can celebrate the spooky season in Ashland.

Kids will be able to trick-or-treat in all the Ashland neighborhoods, complete with a candy stop map. Adults will be able to enjoy a Trick-or-Treat Bar Crawl as Origin Beer Lab and surrounding businesses host a scavenger hunt.

There will also be lantern-lit haunted walking tours and spooky movies at Ashland Theatre.

For more information and a full list of events, click here.

Harvest Ween

On Oct. 28, you can head to downtown Hopewell for the first-ever Harvest Ween.

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be a sidewalk crawl and costume contest at the Hopewell Farmers Market. Trunk-or-treat will take place in the East City Point Road parking lot at 6 p.m., and you can watch Hocus Pocus outdoors at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Hollowed Harvest

Hollowed Harvest is showcasing over 7,000 Jack-O-Lantern displays!

Some Jack-O-Lanterns at Hollowed Harvest are estimated to be 50 feet in length. It will take 35-40 minutes to walk through the entire show.

The show is being held at Camp Hanover in Mechanicsville. The show runs through Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchases in advance, here.

Halloween Bar Crawl

Richmond is one of the many cities participating in Bar Crawl LIVE’s Halloween Bar Crawl.

The spooky fun will be on Oct. 23 and 30 from 3-11 p.m.

General admission and registration is $14.99 - $39.99 and includes:

Door Cover Charges Waived

Up To 50% OFF Drinks

Up To 25% OFF Select Food Items

FREE Entrance To 5+ Venues

Spooky Themed Drinks

Kick-off, Half-time & After Party

Photographer & Videographer

Costume Contest with cash prizes

DJs @ Select Venues

Detailed Digital Bar Map

On-Site Staff Guiding The Crawl

ADD-ON: LED Halloween Mask For Only $14.99

Masks are allowed and all props have to be plastic.

For more information, click here.

Haunted Henricus: Halloween Paranormal Investigation

It’s time to break out your flashlights and ghost hunting equipment for this event! Join Transcend Paranormal for an investigation of paranormal claims at Henricus Historical Park on Oct. 30-31.

With over 400 years of history to explore, it’s sure to be an active investigation that will last all night long. You’ll have your chance to investigate the paranormal at the park with experienced investigators.

And if you dare, you can stay overnight with the team at the park. For more information and tickets, click here.

Harry Potter Halloween Party Richmond

Grab your broom and golden snitch for the Wizard Fest at Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House.

On Oct. 31, you can participate in a costume contest and other themed games such as trivia, Quidditch and a scavenger hunt.

There will be vendors, performers and other entertainment. For more information and tickets, click here.

Halloween Haunted Drive

This will be your chance to see the ghosts, ghouls and other scary creatures that roam Bryan Park at night from your vehicle.

The park entrance will close at 8:45 p.m., and advance tickets are required. You can find tickets and more information, here. Don’t miss your chance to see all these scary monsters on the mile-long stretch!

Haunted History at Tuckahoe

Get a ghost tour or participate in family-friendly events at the historic mansion! You may even have the chance to see the Gray Lady!

There will also be a hayride, moon bounce, spider web maze, box tunnel maze, scavenger hunt and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online, here.

Halloween Fun Walk

It’s time for the family to dress up and enjoy a walk down Trunk or Treat Alley!

The event on Oct. 23 at the Tuckahoe YMCA will allow you to have fun and earn candy through carnival-themed games!

Register for the event before Oct. 15, here.

Halloween Chili Cook-Off and Trunk or Treat at Village Church

It is time for some Halloween fun at Village Church!

Don’t miss your chance for free chili, candy and games! There will be carnival games, a bounce house, an obstacle course, sports and more.

Also, don’t forget to dress up! For more information, click here.

Loudpaq Car & Audio’s Annual Trunk or Treat

Loudpaq Car & Audio will host a Trunk or Treat event for the community!

There will be live performances, food, and a haunted maze.

Loudpaq will be inviting over 20 different car and bike clubs, social clubs and other organizations.

The event will take place at 400 East Belt Boulevard on

Michael & Son Services Drive-Up Halloween Event

Michael and Son Services plans on giving out over 1,000 buckets of candy during their contactless drive-up Halloween event!

Team members will be dressed in costumes and will give out blue Michael & Son buckets of candy up to families’ cars.

The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1407 Cummings Road, Richmond, Va.

For more information, click here.

Trunk or Treat by Virginia State Police

Don’t miss out on an evening of fun with candy and games, no entry fee required.

The Trunk or Treat event at the Virginia State Police headquarters at 9300 Brook Road in Glen Allen.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

For more information call 804-840-0525.

Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror

Tommy’s Express Richmond will transform into the Tunnel of Terror again!

The event will provide scary, sudsy fun! Employees will hide in the car wash that will be illuminated in black lighting and special effects. All vehicles will receive goodie bags. It costs $25 for an entry, and guests can receive a free car wash. Members get in free.

The Tunnel of Terror will be on Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Trick-o’-Treat Yourself to Spooky Science Weekend at Science Museum of Virginia

Science Museum of Virginia is hosting an event for science lovers looking for ghouls who just wanna have fun! Spooky Science Weekend will include:

Ghostly Galleries: educators perform spine-tingling science experiments, including spooky spiders, boo bubbles, radical reactions and organ dissections.

Frightful Forge: Guests can make Dr. Frankenstein proud with create-your-own toy monsters. Attendees may supply their own toys for destruction/reconstruction or choose from an assortment available to workshop participants on a first-come, first-served basis. The Forge will only be open to members on October 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. All guests may participate in the Franken-toy workshops October 31 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

“Phantom of the Universe”: Guests can unlock the mysteries of dark matter in a special showing of this planetarium show on the 76-foot dome screen. There will be 2 p.m. showings on both days.

Scary-fast Speed: Guests will be spooked by the hauntingly powerful vehicles featured in the touring exhibition Hot Wheels™: Race to Win™.

Bat Bargain: To celebrate the last two days of Bat Week, anyone whose first or last name matches the caped crusader’s name (Bruce or Wayne will be accepted) will receive free admission.

The museum is celebrating Hallo-weekend Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Demonstrations will be held in the galleries throughout the day.

All activities except the Dome feature are included with Science Museum admission. “Phantom of the Universe” requires an additional ticket.

Science Museum of Virginia is on 2500 W. Broad St

