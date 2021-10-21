Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Several street closures, no parking areas for Obama, McAuliffe event

Several street closures and no parking areas will be in place for the campaign event involving...
Several street closures and no parking areas will be in place for the campaign event involving former President Barack Obama and Terry McAuliffe at VCU’s campus.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several street closures and no parking areas will be in place for the campaign event involving former President Barack Obama and Terry McAuliffe at VCU’s campus.

The rally is at the Compass area of the campus and starts at noon on Oct. 23. However, the street closures and parking restrictions will be in place before the event.

The following streets will have no parking areas from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday:

  • 1000 block of Grove Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets;
  • 900 block of Park Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets;
  • 00 block of North Harrison Street between Park Avenue and West Main Street;
  • 00 block of South Harrison Street between West Main and West Cary streets;
  • 800 and 900 blocks of West Franklin Street between North Harrison and North Laurel streets
  • Cathedral, North Cathedral and South Cathedral Place.

The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday:

  • 900 block of Park Avenue
  • 1000 block of Grove Avenue
  • Cathedral, North Cathedral and South Cathedral Place
  • 100 block of North Linden Street

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

Latest News

Richmond Police say the Arthur Ashe Mural in Richmond has been spray-painted.
Police: Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond vandalized
The new store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
New Food Lion opens in New Kent County
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
Former Governor Terry McAuliffe will host an event with President Joe Biden next week.
President Joe Biden to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in northern Virginia