Several street closures, no parking areas for Obama, McAuliffe event
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several street closures and no parking areas will be in place for the campaign event involving former President Barack Obama and Terry McAuliffe at VCU’s campus.
The rally is at the Compass area of the campus and starts at noon on Oct. 23. However, the street closures and parking restrictions will be in place before the event.
The following streets will have no parking areas from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday:
- 1000 block of Grove Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets;
- 900 block of Park Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets;
- 00 block of North Harrison Street between Park Avenue and West Main Street;
- 00 block of South Harrison Street between West Main and West Cary streets;
- 800 and 900 blocks of West Franklin Street between North Harrison and North Laurel streets
- Cathedral, North Cathedral and South Cathedral Place.
The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday:
- 900 block of Park Avenue
- 1000 block of Grove Avenue
- Cathedral, North Cathedral and South Cathedral Place
- 100 block of North Linden Street
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.