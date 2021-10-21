RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an RPS Direct update on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the division will be closing school additional days the first week of November to help with employees’ mental health.

During the first week of November, students already had off Nov. 2 for Election Day, Nov. 4 for Diwali and Nov. 5 for virtual parent/teacher conferences. Now, the division will also close on Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, giving students the whole week off.

“I recognize I’m giving our families very short notice of this calendar change and truly apologize for the inconvenience it will cause. After very careful consideration, I made this decision because I think it’s essential for our employees’ mental health. And because of their mental health, I worry about significant staff absences on November 1 and 3, which could make it very difficult for us to follow our COVID-19 distancing protocols, putting student and staff health in jeopardy. Again, I sincerely apologize for the short notice and thank you in advance for your understanding,” Kamras said in the update.

Kamras said the decision comes after speaking with dozens of teachers and staff about how stressful the year has been so far.

“Many have shared that they’re on the brink of burning out – even leaving – and it’s only October,” Kamras said.

In addition to those measures, Kamras said no new division-wide programs will be added this year.

Teachers also voiced that they do not have enough time to since losing duty-free lunches and independent planning time.

“Many teachers have lost their duty-free lunch because of our COVID protocols which, in many cases, require students to eat in the classroom with their teacher. We simply don’t have enough lunch monitors to cover every one of these rooms,” Kamras said.

The division is now asking for volunteers to help monitor lunches so teachers can get their duty-free lunches back. Kamras has also instructed principals to make the changes needed to help make independent teacher planning time more sacred.

Kamras said teachers have also voiced that students are “exhibiting significant trauma from the past 20 months,” and that more is needed to be done to help them.

“I wish I had a quick fix for this one, but I sadly do not. Many of our students faced multiple pandemics before COVID-19: poverty, racism, gun violence, and more. The last 20 months have only exacerbated these. While we’ve already invested millions this year for additional mental health clinicians and other supports, we need to do even more. That’s why – with the School Board’s consent – I intend to reallocate $3 million of our federal relief funding to increase mental health supports for our students,” Kamras said.

