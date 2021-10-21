Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmonders set to vote on potential for a casino

There’s no public polling on where Richmonders stand on the casino question. But the proposed...
There’s no public polling on where Richmonders stand on the casino question. But the proposed operators are already betting millions that it will pass.(City of Richmond)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s no public polling on where Richmonders stand on the casino question. But the proposed operators are already betting millions that it will pass.

“We’re doing everything we can to educate people as to the significance and the importance of this project because you have to vote for it in order for it to pass,” said Alfred Liggins, Chief Executive Officer of Urban One, Inc.

One Casino + Resort promises to be a game changer for revenue and jobs. The location is in south Richmond, just off Interstate 95. At the helm of the project is Alfred Liggins.

“This is an unparalleled economic opportunity for the city of Richmond because this is a regional tourist resort destination and the city itself will get 10% of our revenue off the top,” said Liggins.

Liggins says One Casino + Resort will bring in 4,500 jobs overall, with 1,500 remaining after construction. Aside from a dozen new restaurants and a luxury hotel, Liggins says the $50 million in tax revenue for the city should also be a selling point.

“It can be used for schools, roads, city services and it doesn’t cost the taxpayers a dime and it will also uplevel the entertainment experience in the city in a tremendous way,” said Liggins.

But there are plenty of opponents.

“Bankruptcy. 15 times higher suicide rates for people who are addicted and also people don’t know that casinos, 40-50% of their revenues come from gambling addicts,” said Allan-Charles Chipman, Anti-Casino Activist.

Allan-Charles Chipman calls the industry exploitive, and questions whether a casino will ultimately provide an economic boom for the southside.

“I think differently about it because casinos don’t help casinos. They are predatory in nature,” said Chipman.

Richmond is the last of five Virginia cities to vote on a casino. Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all passed casino referendums last November by large margins.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, stabs student in face during recess
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

Latest News

COVID vaccines
Over 11.1 million doses administered | More than 5.3 million people fully vaccinated
Lifting straps surround the Lee statue as crews remove one of the country's largest remaining...
Motion for clarification, rehearing in Lee statue case denied
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe
VSP investigating email threats against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe