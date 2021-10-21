President Joe Biden to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in northern Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden will campaign for Terry McAuliffe in northern Virginia next week.

The two will be at Virginia Highlands Park in Arlington on Oct. 26.

Those who RSVP to the event attest that they are fully vaccinated against COVID and will comply with other safety guidelines.

No signs will be permitted at the event.

