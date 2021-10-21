Healthcare Pros
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95

All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist who was killed after striking a fallen tree in the road on I-95 in Chesterfield County, has been identified.

The crash happened Wednesday night at 10:40 p.m. near the Willis Road Exit 66. The motorist, identified as King H. Nguyen, 24 of Prince George died on the scene. Nguyen was wearing a helmet.

At one point, the crash closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south.

The crash remains under investigation.

