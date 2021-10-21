Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist who was killed after striking a fallen tree in the road on I-95 in Chesterfield County, has been identified.

The crash happened Wednesday night at 10:40 p.m. near the Willis Road Exit 66. The motorist, identified as King H. Nguyen, 24 of Prince George died on the scene. Nguyen was wearing a helmet.

At one point, the crash closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.