Police: Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond vandalized
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say the Arthur Ashe Mural in Richmond has been vandalized.
Around 10:42 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Dupont Circle discovered the tunnel and Arthur Ashe mural was spray-painted.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
