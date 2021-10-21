Police: Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say the Arthur Ashe Mural in Richmond has been vandalized.

Around 10:42 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Dupont Circle discovered the tunnel and Arthur Ashe mural was spray-painted.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

