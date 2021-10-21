News to Know for Oct. 21: Mental health at RPS; Booster shot updates; Petersburg school stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Warm & Sunny Again

Beautiful warm weather will be with us on today, then few stray showers possible Friday will give way to a seasonable weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny. A “Best Weather Day of the Week”.

Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Missing Man

Virginia Commonwealth University Police are searching for a man they believe is missing and endangered.

Detectives said Lorenzo Lane, 72, of Warsaw, is not affiliated with VCU, but his last known location was VCU’s MCV Campus on Oct. 19. His family said that while he was expected on the campus, he did not return home.

Virginia Commonwealth University Police are searching for a man they believe is missing and endangered. (VCU Police)

Lane was last seen on security cameras shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, walking across East Broad Street towards downtown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (804) 828-1234 or Det. Lee Olds at (804) 382-2719.

RPS & Mental Health

In an RPS Direct update on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the division will be closing school additional days the first week of November to help with employees’ mental health.

During the first week of November, students already had off Nov. 2 for Election Day, Nov. 4 for Diwali and Nov. 5 for virtual parent/teacher conferences.

(Richmond Public Schools)

Now, the division will also close on Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, giving students the whole week off.

Kamras said the decision comes after speaking with dozens of teachers and staff about how stressful the year has been so far.

Vaccine Boosters Update

U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month.

But before more people roll up their sleeves, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel Thursday before finalizing official recommendations for who should get boosters and when.

The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow “mixing and matching” of shots — making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

Petersburg School Stabbing

An elementary school student in Petersburg is now under investigation after police say he brought a knife to school and stabbed a classmate.

It happened at Walnut Hill elementary on Tuesday, leaving a 6-year-old student visibly injured. The school district notified parents on Wednesday after NBC12 started asking questions.

(WAFB)

The student used a pocketknife, injuring another 6-year-old boy from his earlobe down to his face.

The student who was hurt is expected to be OK. Police said this was an isolated incident between those two students. No one else was hurt.

Redistricting Commission Update

Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting committee has all but given up its effort to draw new congressional maps after committee members couldn’t find consensus on what constitutes political fairness.

The redistricting committee had already failed to come up with new maps for the General Assembly.

Virginia State Capitol (wdbj7)

At a meeting Wednesday, it sought common ground on a map for the state’s 11 congressional districts. But the commission of eight Democrats and eight Republicans split down the line on whether Republicans deserved four or five safe seats.

The commission canceled future meetings but left open the possibility of meeting again if perhaps commissioners on their own can develop a compromise map.

Tuckahoe Town Hall Meeting

Residents can learn more about Richmond International Airport, including details about job opportunities and funding at a meeting held in Tuckahoe today.

((Source: NBC12))

Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon is hosting a town hall meeting with Perry Miller, the airport’s CEO.

There will be two sessions on Oct. 21. The first session is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the second is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library.

Meeting On River City Sportsplex

A community meeting will be held in Chesterfield on the draft plans for the River City Sportsplex as well as the development of nearby properties in the Genito Road/Route 288 corridor.

Chesterfield County (Chesterfield County)

The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Chesterfield County’s Public Meeting Room.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the county’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Final Thought

You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated - Maya Angelou



