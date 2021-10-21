New Food Lion opens in New Kent County

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Quinton now have a new Food Lion they can shop at.

It’s located on New Kent Highway near Airport Road.

The new store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In another commitment to the Quinton community, Food Lion donated 20,000 meals to New Hope Church Food Agency through Food Lion Feeds.

Through that same program, Food Lion also says it will collect food from the store nearly every day to distribute to neighbors in need.

