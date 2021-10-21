Motion for clarification, rehearing in Lee statue case denied

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Supreme Court of Virginia denied the request for clarification and rehearing in the Robert E. Lee monument case.

The requests were filed by a group of property owners who tried to block the Lee statue from being taken down along Monument Avenue.

The Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way for the monument to come down in a unanimous ruling.

“This means that the plaintiffs’ last-ditch effort has failed and this case has reached the end of the line,” a release from Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office said.

The 12-ton Lee statue was cut into pieces and removed on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.