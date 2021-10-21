Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Motion for clarification, rehearing in Lee statue case denied

Lifting straps surround the Lee statue as crews remove one of the country's largest remaining...
Lifting straps surround the Lee statue as crews remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Supreme Court of Virginia denied the request for clarification and rehearing in the Robert E. Lee monument case.

The requests were filed by a group of property owners who tried to block the Lee statue from being taken down along Monument Avenue.

The Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way for the monument to come down in a unanimous ruling.

“This means that the plaintiffs’ last-ditch effort has failed and this case has reached the end of the line,” a release from Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office said.

The 12-ton Lee statue was cut into pieces and removed on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, stabs student in face during recess
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

Latest News

COVID vaccines
Over 11.1 million doses administered | More than 5.3 million people fully vaccinated
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe
VSP investigating email threats against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe
Chesterfield County
Community meeting to be held on draft plans for River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield