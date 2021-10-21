Healthcare Pros
More than 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 6.7%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 1,700 new cases reported Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 913,100 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 1,779 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,624 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,311 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 6.7%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 4,831 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 88,038 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,762,971 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 39,113 cases, 1,156 hospitalizations, 539 deaths
  • Henrico: 34,044 cases, 1,244 hospitalizations, 708 deaths
  • Richmond: 23,649 cases, 932 hospitalizations, 343 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,614 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 193 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,202 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 108 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,979 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

