Man who VCU police was searching for has been found safe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who Virginia Commonwealth University Police was searching for has been found safe.

Detectives said Lorenzo Lane, 72, of Warsaw, is not affiliated with VCU, but his last known location was VCU’s MCV Campus on Oct. 19.

His family said that while he was expected on the campus, he did not return home.

Lane was last seen on security cameras shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, walking across East Broad Street towards downtown.

On the morning of Oct. 21, police received information that Lane was in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. Detectives made contact with Lane and he was located safely.

