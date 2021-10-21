Governor Northam speaks on alleged Loudon Co. schools sexual assault incidents

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam Thursday briefly spoke about a law that’s resurfacing following an incident in Loudoun County. A student is blamed for two sexual assaults at two high schools.

Parents spoke at a recent school board meeting, demanding answers and taking issue with House Bill 257.

The law that passed in 2020 doesn’t require principals to report certain misdemeanor acts to law enforcement, including sexual battery.

Governor Northam had this to say in response:

“With the law in Virginia and the way that the schools interact with the police, any type of offense like that that happens on school property is reported to the police. It was done in this case and, you know, our main goal in Virginia... we want our students, no matter who they are, no matter where they are in Virginia, we want them to be safe on the campuses of our schools or colleges and universities and our laws are able to do that,” said Northam.

The incident in Loudoun County has also caught the attention of Virginia’s candidates running for governor.

