Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor Northam speaks on alleged Loudon Co. schools sexual assault incidents

The governor briefly spoke about a law that’s resurfacing following an incident in Loudoun...
The governor briefly spoke about a law that’s resurfacing following an incident in Loudoun County.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam Thursday briefly spoke about a law that’s resurfacing following an incident in Loudoun County. A student is blamed for two sexual assaults at two high schools.

Parents spoke at a recent school board meeting, demanding answers and taking issue with House Bill 257.

The law that passed in 2020 doesn’t require principals to report certain misdemeanor acts to law enforcement, including sexual battery.

Governor Northam had this to say in response:

“With the law in Virginia and the way that the schools interact with the police, any type of offense like that that happens on school property is reported to the police. It was done in this case and, you know, our main goal in Virginia... we want our students, no matter who they are, no matter where they are in Virginia, we want them to be safe on the campuses of our schools or colleges and universities and our laws are able to do that,” said Northam.

The incident in Loudoun County has also caught the attention of Virginia’s candidates running for governor.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.
Police identify motorcyclist killed after striking fallen tree in road on I-95
Tractor-trailer crash
One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

Latest News

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS closing additional days first week of November for employees’ mental health
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
VCU Health
VDH awards $6 million grant to VCU Health on creating statewide infection prevention center
Students in Louisa County Public Schools picking up trash during their asynchronous work day.
Louisa County students use asynchronous days to volunteer
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk business, education plans in Richmond