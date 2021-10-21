Healthcare Pros
Gov. Northam, First Lady Northam cast ballots in 2021 election

Gov. Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam voted early on Thursday.(Gov. Ralph Northam - Twitter)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pam Northam cast their votes in the 2021 election on Thursday.

The Northams attended a rally outside the Richmond Registrar’s Office, with dozens of prominent Democrats and McAuliffe supporters.

McAuliffe will be campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden before the election.

Also on Thursday, Youngkin stopped by the Boys and Girls Club on Creighton Road, where he toured the facility and spoke with the leadership team.

Youngkin’s improved standings come as he focuses his campaign on the top two issues for Virginia voters. According to the new Monmouth University poll, those are the economy and education.

Youngkin will campaign in the Richmond area again on Saturday.

