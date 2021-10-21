Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Forecast: Tracking a low rain chance tomorrow morning

Friday shower chances dwindles, a pleasant weekend ahead
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful & quiet weather for this evening, then a few stray showers possible Friday will give way to a seasonable weekend.

Thursday Evening: Mostly clear. A “Best Weather Day of the Week” Lows in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning. We expect showers, if any, to be spotty and light with rain totals of Less than 1/10″. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high in upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially afternoon/evening Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Cool with rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

